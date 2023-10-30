W Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 4.6% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SUSL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

