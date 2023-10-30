W Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,431 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.56 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.