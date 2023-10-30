SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. SJW Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.70 EPS.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJW

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.