Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
ARKK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. 6,417,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,193,260. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
