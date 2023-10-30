Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. 6,417,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,193,260. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.