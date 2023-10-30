W Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.66. 1,972,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.