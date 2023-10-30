Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9 %

CP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

