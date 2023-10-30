Gator Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $311.63. 23,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

