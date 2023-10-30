4,000 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 588,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,959. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

