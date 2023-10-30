Gator Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,389. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.