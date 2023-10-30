Lapides Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Integer accounts for 3.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Integer worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Up 1.1 %

Integer stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.