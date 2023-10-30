Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 573,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,660. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

