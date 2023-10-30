Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 447,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

