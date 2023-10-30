Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS UAPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. 1,872 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

