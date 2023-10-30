Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,719 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.94. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.
PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
