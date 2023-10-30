Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 57,236 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 364.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 87,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after buying an additional 677,119 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 291,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 70,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 58.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 86,723 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,599.68%.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

