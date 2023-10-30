Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 872 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.64. 64,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,824. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

