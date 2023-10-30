Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.