Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.94. 115,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $927.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

