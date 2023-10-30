Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $44.04. 67,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,969. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

