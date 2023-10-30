JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Raised by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. 1,185,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,562. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

