Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,931,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $61,179,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,933,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,562,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

