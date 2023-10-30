Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,892.71. 88,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,719. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,876.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,960.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

