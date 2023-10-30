Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,711,000 after buying an additional 186,521 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,909. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

