Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.44. 174,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

