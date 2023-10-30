Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in BOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. 259,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

