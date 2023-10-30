Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

Moderna Stock Up 0.8 %

Moderna stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,608. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,912 shares of company stock worth $19,501,743 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

