Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 77.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

