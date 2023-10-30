Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.6% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.63 on Monday, hitting $404.50. 1,259,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.73. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

