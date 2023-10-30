Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up about 3.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in InMode by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

InMode Stock Down 0.7 %

InMode stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.99. 377,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.