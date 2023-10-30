Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 33.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,242,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. 121,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,580. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

