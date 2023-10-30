Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 235,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,417. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.