Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.87.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.32. The company had a trading volume of 128,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,622. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $553.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

