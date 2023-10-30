Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.25 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.8 %

CARR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,842. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

