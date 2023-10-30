Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

