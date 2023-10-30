Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 127,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,164. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

