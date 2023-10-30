Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,104 shares of company stock worth $13,205,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 827,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,494. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

