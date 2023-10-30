Adviser Investments LLC Buys Shares of 88,487 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. 181,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,754. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
