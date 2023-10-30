Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 619,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,631. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

