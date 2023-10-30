IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,004. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

