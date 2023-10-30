Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,747 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,324,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,380,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 203,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $5,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,449,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Greenawalt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,808.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $5,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $313,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 1.4 %

ALTG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 16,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,667. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $300.72 million, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.33%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.