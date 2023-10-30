Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 252,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average is $184.48. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

