Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MO opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

