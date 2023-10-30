Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

