Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 5,760 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

