Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Acquires A$16,752.00 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Ada Poon bought 4,000 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.19 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$16,752.00 ($10,602.53).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Kelly Partners Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.