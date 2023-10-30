Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Trudy Vonhoff Buys 4,025 Shares

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) insider Trudy Vonhoff purchased 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.16 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,944.00 ($30,977.22).

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Credit Corp Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Credit Corp Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 17th. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

