EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

