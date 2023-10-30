Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 2.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.70. 259,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,954. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

