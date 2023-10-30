Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,424 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 2.0% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,498 shares of company stock worth $14,373,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,799. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
