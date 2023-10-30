Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 1.7% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after buying an additional 902,100 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,379. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $205,365 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

